SEAMEC update on deployment of vessel 'SEA PRINCESS'

-
ALSO READ
Monetary Policy At This Stage Has To Provide Adequate Support To Ensure Robust Revival Of Economy Noted RBI Governor
Businesses With Annual Turnover Of Up To Rs 40 Lakh Goods And Services Tax Exempt According To Finance Ministry
GST Collection Hits Five Month High
Government Releases Around Rs 6000 Crore To States For Meeting GST Compensation Shortfall
Centre To Borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore To Meet Shortfall Of GST Compensation: Finance Ministry
-
SEAMEC announced that a fresh subcontract with M/s Posh India Offshore, Indian arm of Posh Group, has been signed for doing jobs in Mumbai High Offshore in the current working season ending May 2021.
The additional Value of the contract is about USD 7,435,765 exclusive of GST.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU