Great Eastern Shipping Company to sell vessel Jag Roopa in H2 FY21

Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to sell its 2006 built Supramax Bulk Carrier, Jag Roopa of about 52,454 dwt. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyers in H2 FY 2020-21.

The Company's current fleet stands at 47 vessels, comprising 34 tankers (11 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.48 years aggregating 3.80 mn dwt.

The company has contracted to buy a Secondhand Capesize Bulk Carrier which is expected to be delivered in H2 FY 2020-21. The company has also contracted to sell its two oldest Suezmax Crude Carriers Jag Lateef and Jag Laadki which are expected to be delivered to the buyers in H2 FY2020-21.

