CONCOR's handled physical volumes rise by 11% YoY in Q2 FY22

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) said that its total physical volumes handled increased by 10.74% to 9,80,757 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q2 FY22 as compared with 8,85,673 TEUs in Q2 FY21.

The physical volumes have, however, declined by 1.11% from 9,91,746 TEUs in Q1 FY22.

While the domestic physical volumes jumped by 33.68% to 1,88,332 TEUs, export-import (EXIM) physical volumes improved by 6.40% to 7,92,425 in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

CONCOR is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The firm is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals. As of 30 June 2021, Government of India (GoI) held 54.8% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 327% to Rs 259.23 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 60.61 crore posted in Q1 FY21. Consolidated net sales jumped 52.4% YoY to Rs 1,819.94 crore during the period under review.

The scrip added 0.41% to currently trade at Rs 690.95 on the BSE.

