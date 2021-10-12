G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 95% YoY

-
ALSO READ
G M Breweries says closure of liquor outlets may impact April sales
FMCG stocks edge higher
FMCG stocks rise
Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 40.41% in the March 2021 quarter
Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.70 crore in the March 2021 quarter
-
G M Breweries jumped 5.24% to Rs 817.60 after the company's net profit surged 94.92% to Rs 21.85 crore on 59.69% increase in net sales to Rs 115.95 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 94.80% to Rs 29.20 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Net cash from operating activities surged to Rs 51.54 crore as on 30 September 2021 compared with Rs 1.41 crore as on 31 March 2021.
G M Breweries is engaged in the activities of manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU