G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 95% YoY

G M Breweries jumped 5.24% to Rs 817.60 after the company's net profit surged 94.92% to Rs 21.85 crore on 59.69% increase in net sales to Rs 115.95 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 94.80% to Rs 29.20 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Net cash from operating activities surged to Rs 51.54 crore as on 30 September 2021 compared with Rs 1.41 crore as on 31 March 2021.

G M Breweries is engaged in the activities of manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share.

