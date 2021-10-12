Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 15.46%, up for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1180, up 15.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 183.69% in last one year as compared to a 50.27% jump in NIFTY and a 35.36% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1180, up 15.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 17933.6. The Sensex is at 60094.64, down 0.07%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has gained around 31.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40318.05, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

