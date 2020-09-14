Consumer Price Index Eases Marginally

-
India's Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) stood at 6.69% in the month of August 2020,easing from 6.73% in July 2020 the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed today.
The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) stood at 9.05% compared to 9.27% in previous month. The price data were collected from representative and selected 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs.
