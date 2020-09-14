India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Hits 78%

India's journey of a fast growing Recovery Rate has crossed a milestone noted an update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today. On a continuous upward trajectory, the Recovery Rate has touched 78.00% reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day. A total of 77,512 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases are 37,80,107. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is consistently increasing. This has touched nearly 28 lakh today (27,93,509). The total number of active cases in the country stands at 9,86,598 as on date. More than 60% of the Active Cases are concentrated in 5 States viz Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These States are also reporting 60% of the total recovered cases. A total of 92,071 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Maharashtra continues to contribute a high number. In the last 24 hours it has reported more than 22,000 new cases. Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 9,800 new cases. Nearly 60% of the total cases are being contributed by five States viz. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

