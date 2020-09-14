India's Money Supply Grows By 12.6% On Year

-
-
India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 17647874 crores as on 28th August 2020, recording a gain of 12.6% over the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 2583042, up 24% over the year.
Demand deposits with banks were up 12.30% at Rs 1662928 crores. Time deposits with banks were also up 10.6% at Rs 13361941 crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 5.7% on year to Rs 10871809 crores.
