Coromandel International's VC arm invests in Bengaluru based biotech startup - String Bio

-
ALSO READ
Board of Coromandel International approves strategic investment in mining co.
Board of Coromandel International approve voluntary liquidation of overseas subsidiary
Coromandel International acquires 45% stake in Senegal-based BMCC for Rs 225 cr
Coromandel International spurts after Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 382 cr
Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 14.31% in the December 2021 quarter
-
With a vision to build a world where cleaner and better ways of living are enabled by biotechnology, String has developed a set of next generation products across different sectors to deliver such solutions.
Through its innovative technology platform, String leverages advances in biology, fermentation technology, chemistry, and process engineering to convert methane (a highly potent green-house gas) into high quality products and ingredients for agriculture, animal nutrition, human nutrition, and personal care sectors.
Targeting the agriculture industry, String has developed several bio stimulant products targeting horticulture as well as large acreage crops. These products are designed to enhance the yield while simultaneously contributing to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and catering to the demand of natural and healthy produce.
Targeting the agriculture industry, String has developed several bio stimulant products targeting horticulture as well as large acreage crops. These products are designed to enhance the yield while simultaneously contributing to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and catering to the demand of natural and healthy produce.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU