Board of ICICI Securities appoints directors

At meeting held on 21 July 2022The Board of ICICI Securities at its meeting held on 21 July 2022 has approved appointment of Prasanna Balachander (DIN: 02257744) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director) on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 21 July 2022. The Board also appointed Dr. Gopichand Katragadda (DIN: 02475721) as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years with effect from 26 August 2022, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company and regulatory approvals.
