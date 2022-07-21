Aurionpro Solutions wins two deals under its data center biz

Aurionpro Solutions announced large order wins for its Data Center business in the Indian markets.

The first win, Aurionpro has bagged a prestigious order of setting up DC and DRC for Surat Diamond Bourse(SDB), inside the newly constructed campus, which will be also world's largest diamond trading Hub. This is an expansion of DC service line to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of India.

The order win from DCB will be implemented within FY 23 and is valued close to Rs 7.5 crore.

The other win is in alliance with the Web Werks India (Web Werks), a leading DC Service Provider, for setting up data centers across multiple cities PAN India. Aurionpro, armed with the necessary expertise and skilled resources, will provide DC consultancy as well as DC Build Services to the Web Werks, to design and operationalize data centers. Aurionpro has already begun working on the various opportunities through this partnership and has already commenced execution of the projects, valued around Rs 20 crore, for setting up data centers at various cities in Pune and Navi Mumbai with Web Werks.

