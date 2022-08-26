Country is ready for launch of 5G services by Oct: Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India is ready for launch of 5G services by October this year. He said this while releasing amendment in the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016 to facilitate faster and easier deployment of Telecom Infrastructure for faster 5G roll-out in India.

In his address at the event in New Delhi Thursday evening, the Communications Minister mentioned about 4 basic ingredients for ensuring faster rollout of 5G services across the country, mainly allocation of spectrum, reforms in the processing of RoW permission, co-operative federalism and rollout of services.

Spectrum allocation and harmonization has been completed successfully.

He said GatiSakti Sanchar Portal was launched by DoT in May, this year in line with Prime Minister's vision of development of infrastructure services in an integrated manner. The IT systems of all States and UTs and major infrastructure central ministries such as Railways, Highways have been integrated with the portal to make India ready for 5G launch.

