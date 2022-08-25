MoS Steel and Rural Development urges industry to explore ways and means to make Indian Minerals & Mines Sector self-reliant

-
Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste said that Mineral and Metal Sector has played a key role in the development of the country and will transform India from a developing to a developed country. Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day International Conference on Indian Minerals & Metals Industry - Transition Towards 2030 & Vision 2047, Minister said that the sector should be more innovative, competitive and research friendly to enhance its capability of production of minerals and metals to meet the country's needs as well as to export them.
He also said natural resources and their maximum possible exploration without harming the environment will be the key factors for our march towards development. Steel sector is playing a major role for the infrastructural development in every sector in the country. Ministry of Steel has introduced various programs like PLI Scheme, FDI etc. to encourage the players of the sector, Minister added.
