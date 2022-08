Share of non-fossil fuel energy reaches 40% of India's energy mix

Despite complementarities, the share of energy exports from Central Asian countries to India remains minuscule, said Bandaru Wilsonbabu, Joint Secretary [ERS-II], Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, at the webinar: India- Central Asia Business Council Webinar on Energy Cooperation, organised by FICCI. Speaking on occasion, JS Wilsonbabu alluded to India's substantial progress and initiatives, notably, the installed renewable energy capacity, which stood fourth largest globally and stated that the "share of non-fossil fuel energy has reached 40% of India's energy mix.

India stands ready to share its experience and expertise in renewable energy and welcome the Central Asian countries in the International Solar Alliance and the One Sun, One World, One Gridinitiative. He averred that Central Asian countries endowed with rich natural resources could enhance trade ties with India in the energy space.

