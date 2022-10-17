Craftsman Automation spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 62 cr

-
Craftsman Automation rallied 3.71% to Rs 2,865.75 after the auto ancillary company's consolidated net profit jumped 25.06% to Rs 62.48 crore on 35.94% surge in net sales to Rs 776.24 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 96.06 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022, registering a growth of 25.5% from Rs 76.54 crore posted in the same period last year.
The company's revenue from Automotive-Powertrain & Others stood at Rs 378.18 crore (up 29.46% YoY), revenue from Aluminium Products was at Rs 196.34 crore (up 39.53% YoY) and revenue from Industrial & Engineering stood at Rs 201.72 crore (up 46% YoY) in Q2 FY23.
Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments, namely automotive-powertrain and others, automotive-aluminum products, and industrial and engineering.
