Just Dial gallops after Q2 PAT jumps 58% YoY

Just Dial rose 5.44% to Rs 601.30 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 58.49% to Rs 52.16 crore on 31.59% increase in net sales to Rs 205.26 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax rose 50.1% year-on-year to Rs 64.23 crore in Q2 September 2022. Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 17 crore in Q2 FY23, up 6.8% year-on-year (YoY) and up 103% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Adjusted Operating EBITDA, excluding ESOP expenses, stood at Rs 19.5 crore in Q2 FY23, down 6.4% year-on-year (YoY) and up 77.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Deferred revenue stood at Rs 378.6 crore, up 7.1% QoQ and 13.3% YoY. Sequential growth in deferred revenue (led by 14.7% QoQ growth in collections to Rs 230.5 crore) was despite focus on monthly payment plans is encouraging.

Total traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 156.5 million, up 4.6% YoY and 5.8% QoQ. 84.5% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 11.6% on desktop/ PC and 3.9% on the company's voice platform.

Total active listings stood at 33.9 million as on 30 September 2022, an increase of 9.4% YoY and 3.3% QoQ. 1,069,916 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter.

Active paid campaigns at the end of quarter stood at 503,840, up 17.0% YoY and 4.2% QoQ. Robust paid campaigns addition of 20,150 for the quarter was led by aggressive focus on selling monthly payment plans.

Cash and investments stood at Rs 3,818.9 crore as on 30 September 2022 compared to Rs 3,773.4 crore as on 30 September 2021 and Rs 3,739.6 crore as on 30 June 2022.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone and text (SMS).

