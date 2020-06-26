JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Piramal Enterprises allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2590 cr
Business Standard

Creative Peripherals & Distribution consolidated net profit declines 69.95% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 128.19 crore

Net profit of Creative Peripherals & Distribution declined 69.95% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 128.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.99% to Rs 7.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 457.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 367.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales128.19112.41 14 457.72367.65 25 OPM %2.192.04 -3.382.79 - PBDT1.642.68 -39 12.028.80 37 PBT1.372.50 -45 11.168.27 35 NP0.642.13 -70 7.785.85 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 09:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU