Creative Peripherals & Distribution consolidated net profit declines 69.95% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 128.19 crore

Net profit of Creative Peripherals & Distribution declined 69.95% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 128.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.99% to Rs 7.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 457.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 367.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

