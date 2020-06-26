Source Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Source Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Robust security crucial for adoption of open source
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
Hindalco Industries allots equity shares
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Source Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 0.090.08 13 OPM %-100.00-200.00 --155.56-187.50 - PBDT-0.020.01 PL -0.15-0.10 -50 PBT-0.020.01 PL -0.15-0.10 -50 NP-0.020.01 PL -0.15-0.10 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU