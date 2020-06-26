Suchitra Finance & Trading Company standalone net profit declines 85.03% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Suchitra Finance & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.55 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2019 quarter
Worth Investment & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 633.33% in the December 2019 quarter
Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 85.76% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 67.27% to Rs 5.23 croreNet profit of Suchitra Finance & Trading Company declined 85.03% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.27% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.89% to Rs 9.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.66% to Rs 21.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.2315.98 -67 21.6033.06 -35 OPM %96.9497.50 -96.9997.40 - PBDT3.1919.70 -84 12.2313.33 -8 PBT3.1919.70 -84 12.2313.33 -8 NP2.3515.70 -85 9.069.33 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU