Suchitra Finance & Trading Company standalone net profit declines 85.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Suchitra Finance & Trading Company declined 85.03% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.27% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.89% to Rs 9.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.66% to Rs 21.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

