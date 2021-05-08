CreditAccess Grameen receives approval of stock exchanges for scheme of amalgamation

-
CreditAccess Grameen announced that BSE and National Stock Exchange of India have on 07 May 2021 granted their respective 'No Objection' to the Scheme of Amalgamation between Madura Micro Finance (Transferor Company), CreditAccess Grameen (Transferee Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors.
The Scheme provides for the amalgamation of the Transferor Company into the Transferee Company and the consequent issuance of equity shares by the Transferee Company to the Shareholders of the Transferor Company under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013
