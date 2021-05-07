CAMS commences trading on NSE

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) commenced trading on NSE at Rs 2219.50 per share and closed at Rs 2210 per share. The total quantity traded was 95184 shares with a total delivery percentage of 37%.
The Market Capitalization of company post-closing price stood at Rs 10790 crore.
As per the Share Holding Pattern filed with NSE as on 30 April, 2021 the promoters hold 30.96% in the company and 47.90% is held by Institutions (including Mutual Funds, Foreign Portfolio Investors and Financial Institutions). In the Mutual fund category SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla and HDFC Mutual fund are amongst the top holders. The list of Foreign Portfolio investors includes Small Cap World Fund, Fidelity, and Goldman Sachs.
