Board of Godrej Agrovet grants stock options and allots shares under ESGS

-
ALSO READ
Board of Godrej Agrovet appoints director
Godrej Consumer expects to deliver constant currency sales growth in mid-twenties for Q4
Godrej Properties rises after Noida project achieves robust sales
Godrej Properties launches residential project 'Godrej Woods' in Noida
Board of Godrej Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 via debt issue
-
At meeting held on 07 May 2021The Board of Godrej Agrovet at its meeting held on 07 May 2021 has approved the grant of 50,784 stock options under ESGS. The Board also approved 13,644 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each under Employees Stock Grant Scheme, 2018 (ESGS 2018). With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 19,20,85,544 equity shares of Rs 10 each 192,08,55,440.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU