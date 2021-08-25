CreditAccess Grameen to raise funds through issue of securities

CreditAccess Grameen said that its board has considered and approved the terms and conditions for issuance of 1000 Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating up to Rs. 100 crore.

The Executive, Borrowings and Investment Committee of the Board of Directors of CreditAccess Grameen, has considered and approved the terms and conditions for issuance of 1000 rated, senior, secured, listed, transferable, redeemable, principal protected market linked Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating up to Rs. 100 crore.

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen fell 2.65% to settle at Rs 618.80 yesterday.

CreditAccess Grameen is a microfinance institution focused on providing micro-loans to women customers predominantly in rural areas across India.

