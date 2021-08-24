Lupin launches generic asthma inhaler drug in UK

The drug major has launched Luforbec 100/6 μg pMDI, first branded generic alternative to Fostair, for treatment of Asthma & COPD, in the UK.Lupin Healthcare (UK), wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin, announced that following the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK-MHRA) approval earlier this year, it has launched Luforbec (beclometasone/formoterol) 100/6 dose pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI), making it available now to patients in the UK.
Luforbec is indicated for the treatment of adult asthma and for the symptomatic treatment of severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
In the twelve months to May 2021, United Kingdom National Health Service (UK NHS) spent over 177 million on Fostair 100/6 pMDI.
Lupin is approved to manufacture Luforbec at its sites in Pithampur in India and Coral Springs in the US.
On a consolidated basis, the drug major's net profit soared 404.30% to Rs 548.16 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 4,237.39 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).
Shares of Lupin rose 1.75% to end at Rs 940.90 on BSE. Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU