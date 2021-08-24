Lupin launches generic asthma inhaler drug in UK

The drug major has launched Luforbec 100/6 μg pMDI, first branded generic alternative to Fostair, for treatment of Asthma & COPD, in the UK.

Lupin Healthcare (UK), wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin, announced that following the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK-MHRA) approval earlier this year, it has launched Luforbec (beclometasone/formoterol) 100/6 dose pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI), making it available now to patients in the UK.

Luforbec is indicated for the treatment of adult asthma and for the symptomatic treatment of severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

In the twelve months to May 2021, United Kingdom National Health Service (UK NHS) spent over 177 million on Fostair 100/6 pMDI.

Lupin is approved to manufacture Luforbec at its sites in Pithampur in India and Coral Springs in the US.

On a consolidated basis, the drug major's net profit soared 404.30% to Rs 548.16 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 4,237.39 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Shares of Lupin rose 1.75% to end at Rs 940.90 on BSE. Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company.

