New India Assurance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NELCO Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd and Ipca Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 August 2021.

New India Assurance Company Ltd lost 5.90% to Rs 151.5 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68891 shares in the past one month.

NELCO Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 489.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51179 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd crashed 4.91% to Rs 746.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35886 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd pared 4.23% to Rs 317.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd shed 3.18% to Rs 2481.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11470 shares in the past one month.

