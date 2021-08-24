Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd, Country Condos Ltd, B A G Films & Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 August 2021.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd tumbled 9.58% to Rs 68.9 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 568 shares in the past one month.

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd lost 8.17% to Rs 145.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd crashed 7.27% to Rs 2.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58700 shares in the past one month.

B A G Films & Media Ltd corrected 7.21% to Rs 2.83. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93708 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd pared 7.02% to Rs 4.37. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3917 shares in the past one month.

