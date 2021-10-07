Currency In Circulation Gains Nearly 9% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation slipped 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 29.17 lakh crore as on October 1, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also eased by 0.10% on the week to Rs 36.57 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 8.9% on a year ago basis compared to 21.50% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 2.2% so far while the reserve money has gained by 1.6%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)