Vice President Calls For Viewing Rapid Urbanization As An Opportunity

The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for viewing rapid urbanization as an opportunity and emphasised the need to focus on people-centric urban planning and development.

The Vice President made these remarks at a civic reception hosted in his honour by the Government of Tripura. Emphasizing that good connectivity is a prerequisite for the overall development of any region, he said that this is even more true in the case of our landlocked North-Eastern States.

