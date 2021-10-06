Vice President Calls For Viewing Rapid Urbanization As An Opportunity

-
The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for viewing rapid urbanization as an opportunity and emphasised the need to focus on people-centric urban planning and development.
The Vice President made these remarks at a civic reception hosted in his honour by the Government of Tripura. Emphasizing that good connectivity is a prerequisite for the overall development of any region, he said that this is even more true in the case of our landlocked North-Eastern States.
