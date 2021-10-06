Public Procurement On GeM Expected To Cross INR One Lakh Crores By End Of This Financial Year

Prakash Mirani, Joint Secretary and ACEO, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), has stated that with 7 lakh registered MSMEs, including 2 lakh women entrepreneurs, 31,000 SC/ ST entrepreneurs, more than 9,000 start-ups, 3,000 SHGs, 1.5 lakh weavers and around 27,000 artisans, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has evolved as a self-certified trust-based technology enabler and facilitator where authentication of users are done through API integration with respective domain database. Addressing the FICCI Tech Thought Leadership Session on Frugal Procurement for ICT Services- Everything as a Service, Mirani said GeM is constantly engaging with stakeholders to make procurement processes contactless and faceless with accountability.

Public procurement on GeM has been growing at a rapid pace and it is expected to cross INR one lakh crores by end of this financial year. It is essential to devise new methods of procurement so that buyers can access new technologies quickly. We are engaging with MEITY to bring more cloud services to the GeM portal.

