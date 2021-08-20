Currency In Circulation Rises 10% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up by 0.20% on the week to stand at Rs 29.60 lakh crore as on August 13, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained by 0.30% on the week to Rs 37.27 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 10% on a year ago basis compared to 22.40% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 3.70% so far while the reserve money has increased by 3.5%.

