India Records 36,571 Fresh Covid Cases

India recorded 36,571 new cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases account for 1.12% of total cases; lowest since March 2020. Active caseload stands at 3,63,605; lowest in 150 days. The recovery rate increased to 97.54%; Highest since March 2020. There were 36,555 recoveries in the last 24 hours and total recoveries increased to 3,15,61,635. Weekly Positivity Rate came in at 1.93, less than 3% for last 56 days and daily positivity rate at 1.94%, less than 3% for last 25 days. 50.26 croreTotal Tests were conducted so far. 57.22 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

