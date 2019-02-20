Cyient - BlueBird JV launches its latest unmanned aerial system - WanderB VTOL

Solutions & Systems, a joint venture between and BlueBird Systems, Israel, launched its latest offering, the WanderB Vertical Take-Off & Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aerial System.

The WanderB is an exciting and technologically advanced solution for military, peacekeeping, low-intensity conflict resolution, law enforcement, disaster management, and commercial applications.

The system is being showcased at Cyient's booth at India 2019 from February 20-24.

