Cyient - BlueBird JV launches its latest unmanned aerial system - WanderB VTOL

Cyient Solutions & Systems, a joint venture between Cyient and BlueBird Aero Systems, Israel, launched its latest offering, the WanderB Vertical Take-Off & Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aerial System.

The WanderB VTOL is an exciting and technologically advanced solution for military, peacekeeping, low-intensity conflict resolution, law enforcement, disaster management, and commercial applications.

The system is being showcased at Cyient's booth at Aero India 2019 from February 20-24.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 13:43 IST

