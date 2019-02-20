JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Japan Nikkei extends gain on US-China talk hopes
Business Standard

Gujarat Poly Electronics update on proposed sale of surplus land at Gandhinagar

Capital Market 

Gujarat Poly Electronics announced that sale of surplus land at Industrial Plot B-17/P at Gandhinagar Electronics Estate, Gandhinagar, has not culminated in the signing of definitive documents by mid-February as indicated earlier and the sale has not been completed.

The Company continues to pursue sale of this surplus land.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 13:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements