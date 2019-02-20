Gujarat Poly Electronics update on proposed sale of surplus land at Gandhinagar

-
Gujarat Poly Electronics announced that sale of surplus land at Industrial Plot B-17/P at Gandhinagar Electronics Estate, Gandhinagar, has not culminated in the signing of definitive documents by mid-February as indicated earlier and the sale has not been completed.
The Company continues to pursue sale of this surplus land.
