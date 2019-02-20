McDonald's launches its first restaurant in Tirupati

Hardcastle Restaurants (HRPL), master franchisee of McDonald's in West and South India, has launched the first McDonald's restaurant in Tirupati.
HRPL currently operates 292 McDonald's outlets in West and South India. This is McDonald's 5th restaurant in Andhra Pradesh after Vijayawada, Nellore, Kakinada and Vishakhapatnam and 112th store in South India.
