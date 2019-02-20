JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Positive market breadth
Business Standard

McDonald's launches its first restaurant in Tirupati

Capital Market 

Hardcastle Restaurants (HRPL), master franchisee of McDonald's in West and South India, has launched the first McDonald's restaurant in Tirupati.

HRPL currently operates 292 McDonald's outlets in West and South India. This is McDonald's 5th restaurant in Andhra Pradesh after Vijayawada, Nellore, Kakinada and Vishakhapatnam and 112th store in South India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements