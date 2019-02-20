McDonald's launches its first restaurant in Tirupati

Hardcastle Restaurants (HRPL), master franchisee of in West and South India, has launched the first restaurant in Tirupati.

HRPL currently operates 292 outlets in West and This is McDonald's 5th restaurant in after Vijayawada, Nellore, and and 112th store in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)