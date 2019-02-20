Strides Pharma Science gets USFDA approval for Ethosuximide Softgel Capsules

Science announced that its step]down wholly owned subsidiary, Global, Singapore, has received approval for Softgel Capsules USP, 250 mg from the Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product was approved in the first review cycle by the USFDA in less than 10 months of filing under the GDUFA II regime. The product is a generic version of Zarontin Capsules, 250 mg, of Inc.

The product will be manufactured at flagship facility in and will be marketed by Inc. in the US market.

