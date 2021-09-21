Cyient joins TM Forum to drive digital transformation in communications space

Cyient has joined TM Forum, an international industry association that drives digital business transformation of the communications industry through collaboration and innovation.

With over two decades of expertise working with large Communication Service Providers in network planning, design, and transformation, the company has become a member of this industry association to collaborate globally with other members and the service provider community to develop improved and customized solutions across various industries.

As a member, Cyient will contribute its global domain expertise to the Forum around key themes such as future-fit connectivity, autonomous operations, customer experience, and network transformation.

