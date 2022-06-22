Cyient launches AI-powered framework for Automated System and Software Testing (CyFAST)

Cyient announced the launch of an AI-Powered Framework for Automated System and Software Testing (CyFAST), to accelerate end-to-end test automation. The platform enables end-to-end test automation across web, mobile, desktop, and embedded application and hardware devices, providing a comprehensive environment for managing testing projects.

The need to integrate hardware, embedded, software, and connectivity aspects with the requisite domain knowledge require enterprises to access diverse skill sets at scale, manage the testing of software across a distributed environment / multiple platforms, and make high upfront investments.

CyFAST addresses these challenges by providing a single framework that leverages existing automation assets to enable end-to-end system & software testing along with planning and scheduling multisite and parallel execution of test cases. This innovative platform enables efficient and high-quality testing of complex systems and software, leveraging cognitive intelligence for optimized test orchestration, risk-based testing, and regulatory documentation.

