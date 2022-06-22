Cyient launches AI-powered framework for Automated System and Software Testing (CyFAST)

-
ALSO READ
QualityKiosk Technologies Named Partner of the Year 2021 by Katalon Studio
Cyient named a Major Contender among Digital Product Engineering Service Providers
Cyient to acquire Singapore-based firm for $37 mln
Cyient to acquire Portugal-based Celfinet
Cyient appoints Prabhakar Shetty as chief digital officer
-
The need to integrate hardware, embedded, software, and connectivity aspects with the requisite domain knowledge require enterprises to access diverse skill sets at scale, manage the testing of software across a distributed environment / multiple platforms, and make high upfront investments.
CyFAST addresses these challenges by providing a single framework that leverages existing automation assets to enable end-to-end system & software testing along with planning and scheduling multisite and parallel execution of test cases. This innovative platform enables efficient and high-quality testing of complex systems and software, leveraging cognitive intelligence for optimized test orchestration, risk-based testing, and regulatory documentation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU