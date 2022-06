Hero MotoCorp launches three new products in Turkiye

Hero MotoCorp has further strengthened its commitment and operations in Turkiye with the introduction of Euro-5 compliant variants of its three globally popular products.

Dr.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, hosted a business-session with the local partners of the Company in the country to share the strategy for Turkiye and introduced the three new products - the Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and Dash 110 & Dash 125 scooters.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)