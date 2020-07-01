Cyient launches Empowering Tomorrow Together initiative

Cyient announced the launch of its "Empowering Tomorrow Together" initiative.

This move consolidates Cyient's position as purpose-driven brand and will expand the impact of the Cyient Foundation's outreach programs by leveraging synergies, optimizing resources, and ensuring maximum impact across all sustainability and CSR focus areas.

Aligned with Cyient's corporate brand promise of "Designing Tomorrow Together," this program is rooted in the need to build lasting relationships and empowering stakeholders to make a difference. Empowering Tomorrow Together will cover activities under four focus areas: education, digital literacy, social innovation, and community development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)