Cyient to aid UK's HM Land Registry for digitization of land charge records

Cyient announced that it has been selected by HM Land Registry (HMLR) to support its Local Land Charges (LLC) Programme.

HM Land Registry safeguards land and property ownership valued at 7 trillion, enabling over 1 trillion worth of personal and commercial lending to be secured against property across England and Wales. The Land Register contains more than 26 million titles showing evidence of ownership for more than 87% of the landmass of England and Wales.

Cyient has partnered with Esri UK and Xerox to deliver this project.

The partnership brings a wealth of proven and relevant experience of direct and tangible benefits to the LLC program. The program aims to digitize and migrate millions of separately held local land charge records from local authorities into a centralized digital register. This will enable HMLR to provide a single and simple-to-use digital service for homebuyers and conveyancers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)