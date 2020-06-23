D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 55.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.31% to Rs 486.65 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 55.84% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 486.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 588.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.42% to Rs 274.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 273.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.70% to Rs 2223.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2462.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

