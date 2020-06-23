D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 55.84% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.31% to Rs 486.65 croreNet profit of D B Corp declined 55.84% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 486.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 588.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.42% to Rs 274.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 273.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.70% to Rs 2223.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2462.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales486.65588.52 -17 2223.832462.70 -10 OPM %13.5517.70 -21.6520.47 - PBDT62.05104.85 -41 468.88512.37 -8 PBT31.9380.54 -60 348.16413.74 -16 NP24.0554.46 -56 274.98273.84 0
