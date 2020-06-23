JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Man Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 675.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Volumes soar at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter
Business Standard

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 55.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.31% to Rs 486.65 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 55.84% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 486.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 588.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.42% to Rs 274.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 273.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.70% to Rs 2223.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2462.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales486.65588.52 -17 2223.832462.70 -10 OPM %13.5517.70 -21.6520.47 - PBDT62.05104.85 -41 468.88512.37 -8 PBT31.9380.54 -60 348.16413.74 -16 NP24.0554.46 -56 274.98273.84 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 14:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU