Next Mediaworks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 11.97 croreNet Loss of Next Mediaworks reported to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.12% to Rs 56.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.9711.46 4 56.2168.65 -18 OPM %-26.57-51.13 --2.063.66 - PBDT-3.59-7.08 49 -6.96-4.09 -70 PBT-6.78-9.66 30 -19.57-14.64 -34 NP-14.29-5.23 -173 -21.10-8.41 -151
