JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session
Business Standard

Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 1123.49% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 760.34% to Rs 44.91 crore

Net profit of Summit Securities rose 1123.49% to Rs 36.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 760.34% to Rs 44.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.02% to Rs 72.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 114.18% to Rs 81.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales44.915.22 760 81.8838.23 114 OPM %75.8269.16 -85.9291.58 - PBDT34.043.64 835 70.3735.16 100 PBT34.043.64 835 70.3635.14 100 NP36.462.98 1123 72.0534.47 109

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU