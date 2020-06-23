Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 1123.49% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 760.34% to Rs 44.91 crore

Net profit of Summit Securities rose 1123.49% to Rs 36.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 760.34% to Rs 44.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.02% to Rs 72.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 114.18% to Rs 81.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

44.915.2281.8838.2375.8269.1685.9291.5834.043.6470.3735.1634.043.6470.3635.1436.462.9872.0534.47

