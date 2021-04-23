D B Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 77.05, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 70.94% in last one year as compared to a 57.34% rally in NIFTY and a 35% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 77.05, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 14403.85. The Sensex is at 48122.65, up 0.09%.D B Corp Ltd has eased around 16.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1506.55, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

