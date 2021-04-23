Axis Bank Ltd in demand

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 674.55, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.99% in last one year as compared to a 57.29% gain in NIFTY and a 63.21% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 674.55, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 14399.05. The Sensex is at 48033.39, down 0.1%. Axis Bank Ltd has dropped around 4.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31782.6, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 115.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 150.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 79.96 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

