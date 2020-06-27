D-Link India standalone net profit rises 25.92% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.83% to Rs 159.87 croreNet profit of D-Link India rose 25.92% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.83% to Rs 159.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 181.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.71% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 725.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 699.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales159.87181.31 -12 725.53699.63 4 OPM %3.286.39 -5.556.12 - PBDT8.2811.82 -30 47.6143.65 9 PBT7.2611.58 -37 43.4142.66 2 NP8.606.83 26 34.0823.55 45
