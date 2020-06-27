D-Link India standalone net profit rises 25.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.83% to Rs 159.87 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 25.92% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.83% to Rs 159.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 181.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.71% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 725.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 699.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

