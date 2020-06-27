Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 51.11% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 47.05% in the December 2019 quarter
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retailbiz
Satyam Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 20.61% to Rs 466.89 croreNet profit of Siyaram Silk Mills declined 51.11% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.61% to Rs 466.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 588.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.11% to Rs 69.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.43% to Rs 1699.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1816.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales466.89588.06 -21 1699.301816.17 -6 OPM %8.7914.94 -9.8513.19 - PBDT47.4383.09 -43 158.20219.40 -28 PBT29.7867.82 -56 85.16157.14 -46 NP22.7546.53 -51 69.2599.09 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU