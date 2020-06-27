Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 51.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.61% to Rs 466.89 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills declined 51.11% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.61% to Rs 466.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 588.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.11% to Rs 69.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.43% to Rs 1699.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1816.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

466.89588.061699.301816.178.7914.949.8513.1947.4383.09158.20219.4029.7867.8285.16157.1422.7546.5369.2599.09

