Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 51.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.61% to Rs 466.89 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills declined 51.11% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.61% to Rs 466.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 588.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.11% to Rs 69.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.43% to Rs 1699.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1816.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales466.89588.06 -21 1699.301816.17 -6 OPM %8.7914.94 -9.8513.19 - PBDT47.4383.09 -43 158.20219.40 -28 PBT29.7867.82 -56 85.16157.14 -46 NP22.7546.53 -51 69.2599.09 -30

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 17:24 IST

