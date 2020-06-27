Roto Pumps standalone net profit declines 98.52% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.13% to Rs 23.33 croreNet profit of Roto Pumps declined 98.52% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.13% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.08% to Rs 12.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 121.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 127.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.3338.97 -40 121.67127.76 -5 OPM %-0.4724.58 -17.6222.21 - PBDT1.819.63 -81 23.6927.89 -15 PBT0.097.73 -99 16.8620.45 -18 NP0.085.39 -99 12.8415.30 -16
