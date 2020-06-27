JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Roto Pumps standalone net profit declines 98.52% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.13% to Rs 23.33 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 98.52% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.13% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.08% to Rs 12.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 121.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 127.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.3338.97 -40 121.67127.76 -5 OPM %-0.4724.58 -17.6222.21 - PBDT1.819.63 -81 23.6927.89 -15 PBT0.097.73 -99 16.8620.45 -18 NP0.085.39 -99 12.8415.30 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU