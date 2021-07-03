D-Mart Q1 standalone revenue rises over 31% YoY

Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) said that its standalone revenue from operations has increased to Rs 5,031.75 crore in Q1 June 2021 from Rs 3,833.23 crore in Q1 June 2020, registering a YoY growth of 31.27%.

While the company's revenue has surpassed its Q1 June 2018 level, it is below Q1 June 2019 mark. The company's standalone revenue from operations in Q1 June 2019 and Q1 June 2018 was Rs 5,780.53 crore and Rs 4,559.42 crore, respectively.

The supermarket chain operator said that its board will meet on Saturday, 10 July 2021, to consider earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

Avenue Supermarts owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. As of 31 March 2021, the company had 234 operating stores with retail business area of 8.82 million square feet (adjusted for space leased to AEL during the year) across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 52.7% to Rs 414 crore on 18.4% rise in net sales to Rs 7412 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The scrip shed 0.04% to end at Rs 3313.30 on Friday.

