Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Raj Television Network Ltd, VLS Finance Ltd, Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd and Parsvnath Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2021.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd crashed 6.80% to Rs 60.3 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2769 shares in the past one month.

Raj Television Network Ltd lost 5.39% to Rs 57. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16172 shares in the past one month.

VLS Finance Ltd tumbled 5.20% to Rs 196.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49938 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd plummeted 5.08% to Rs 2.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 12.92. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

